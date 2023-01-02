Cobblers boss Brady hails 'great win' as leaders Orient are sent packing

Ben Fox celebrates after scoring his side's goal during the Sky Bet League Two between the Cobblers and Leyton Orient at Sixfields (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Orient succumbed to just their third defeat all season when beaten by Ben Fox’s goal early in the second-half.

The visitors did have the ball in the net on the hour-mark but it was eventually disallowed for offside after a long conversation between referee Chris Pollard and his linesman.

That enraged Orient Richie Wellens but Brady felt it was the right decision, something former referee Peter Walton backed up on BBC Radio Northampton.

Shaun McWilliams battles for possession with Orient's Darren Pratley (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"It's a great win against the league leaders,” said Brady. “It looked like they were going to run away with the league but we have pegged them back.

"The game turned into a bit of a battle and a fight and it was all about who was going to come out on top.

"They only had one shot on target all game.

"I watched back their disallowed goal. They feel it's a controversial moment but I'm not sure why.

"The guy is standing on the penalty spot when our defensive line was on the 18-yard line.

"They feel it deflected off our player but even if it did, it's still offside. I knew at the time that it should have been disallowed because it's not a deliberate touch and he's standing five yards offside.

