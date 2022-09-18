Cobblers boss Brady facing anxious wait for scan results on key duo

Cobblers boss Jon Brady is keeping his fingers crossed the injuries to Shaun McWilliams and Tyler Magloire are not serious (Picture: Pete Norton)

Central midfielder Shaun McWilliams missed out on Saturday's 3-0 win over Rochdale with a groin problem, while central defender Tyler Magloire had top go off after 40 minutes of the Sixfields clash with a hamstring issue.

McWilliams has already undergone a scan on his issue, but the results have yet to come back, and Magloire will be sent for scans today or tomorrow to determine exactly what damage he has done.

And Brady will be keeping everything crossed that the injuries for both players are minor, because they have been star performers so far this season.

Tyler Magloire in action against Rochdale on Saturday

Magloire was enjoying another fantastic match alongside skipper Jon Guthrie when he felt a problem with the hamstring on his right leg, and Brady said: "We hope it is just a tweak, but he will probably have to go for a scan.

"He looked so aggressive in the first 15 or 20 minutes, he was really on the front foot, and he has been growing in confidence game after game.

"We just have to hope it is not as serious as it could be."

On McWilliams, the Town boss said: "I am still waiting on the scan results for Shaun.

"It is really frustrating at the moment, because I don't know where he is at, and now with Tyler we will be waiting on another set of results very soon."

The Cobblers have had a bad time with injuries so far this season with the likes of Danny Hylton, Aaron McGuire, Aki Odimayo all out of action, but there was also good news on Saturday with the surprise return of midfielder Ben Fox.

The former Grimsby Town man had expected to be out for up to six months after suffering a knee injury in the 6-0 Papa John's Trophy defeat at Ipswich Town, but scans revealed the damage was not as serious as first thought.

He returned to training ahead of the postponed match at Walsall, and was back in the squad on Saturday, making a big impact off the bench as he won the penalty and also set up Sam Hoskins for the third goal.

Josh Eppiah also belatedly made his first appearance for the club since re-signing on loan from Leicester City, coming on for the final 10 minutes or so after recovering from food poisoning.