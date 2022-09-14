Cobblers boss Brady faces anxious wait over McWilliams injury verdict

Shaun McWilliams in action for the Cobblers at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday (Picture: Pete Norton)

The 24-year-old was withdrawn from the action just 17 minutes into Tuesday night's 2-0 Sky Bet League Two win at AFC Wimbledon.

McWilliams had started the match impressively, but then went down under no pressure on the edge of the Town box, and after receiving treatment for what looked like a groin issue, he walked off the pitch to be replaced by Louis Appere.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was asked about McWilliams' injury after the game, but admitted it was too early to say, with the central midfielder due to be properly assessed on Wednesday morning.

Town claimed the win over the Dons with a goal in each half, Jon Guthrie heading them in front with the help of a shocking goalkeeping error from the hapless Nik Tzanev, before an own goal from Ryler Tewler wrapped up the points in south west London.

McWilliams' injury will be a serious concern for Brady, who is also currently without Danny Hylton, Aki Odimayo, Aaron McGowan and Ben Fox, while Josh Eppiah has yet to make his second debut for the club having signed on loan for the season.

The Leicester City man would have been involved at Wimbledon, but he was struck down by a bout of food poisoning last Friday.

Eppiah is due to return to training in the next couple of days, but his fitness levels will have to be assessed to see if he will be ready for action against League Two's bottom team this weekend.