Cobblers boss Brady explains reasons for substitution of teenager Abimbola

Teenager Peter Abimbola tussles with Bristol Rovers' Sam Finley (Picture: Pete Norton)

Teenage academy product Abimbola was handed a League debut after 19 minutes of the clash with Gas, replacing Tyler Magloire when the Blackburn loan man suffered a dislocated shoulder.

But Abimbola was then surprisingly taken off after 72 minutes, replaced by striker Chanka Zimba, despite impressing in the centre of midfield alongside Jack Sowerby.

Brady says it was simply a tactical switch as he wanted to switch to 4-4-2 and get an extra attacker on to try and win the game, and he felt there was more chance of doing that by leaving his experienced players on the pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I felt Peter came on, and he did what he did," said Brady. "He breaks up play, wins the ball, he needs to work on his passing, but overall he did well.

"It was a tactical decision from me to bring him back off.

"I thought he did ever so well, but I have got players on there that know how to win games.

"Peter is not going to unlock things with those key passes, but what he did do brilliantly well was break up play."

And he added: "It was a tough call on a young lad, but I am thinking about us trying to get three points, and I have to think about that first and foremost, over everything else.