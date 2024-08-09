Cobblers boss Brady excited by new signing Fosu’s ‘ability and quality’

New Cobblers signing Tarique Fosu (Picture: Pete Norton)

Boss Jon Brady believes new Cobblers signing Tariqe Fosu's pedigree 'speaks for itself'.

The 28-year-old winger has penned a one-year deal at Sixfields, and could be in line for his debut in Saturday's Sky Bet League One trip to Bristol Rovers.

Fosu arrives at the Cobblers having not played a competitive match since the spring of 2023, having been left in limbo and without a club after a proposed move to Turkish Super League club Hatayspor from Brentford fell through.

The Ghanaian spent a spell on trial at MLS side Charlotte FC last season and also trained with one of his former clubs Charlton, but he is now back under contract at Sixfields, and Brady believes he may have signed a real gem.

Tariqe Fosu played for Rotherham United in the Sky Bet Championship in 2023

Fosu is a player who has played a large chunk of his 250 senior matches in the second tier of English football, turning out for clubs such as Brentford, Stoke City and Rotherham United, as well as successful spells in league one with Charlton and Oxford United.

"Tariqe has a lot of ability and quality and we are really pleased to welcome him to Sixfields," said Brady.

"He has pace and is very good on the ball and has the ability to play in a number of positions across the pitch.

"He has played a lot of his football at Championship level and his pedigree speaks for itself.

"Tariqe is a creative, attacking player and we think he is someone who can help take us forward and as such we are sure all supporters will join us in welcoming him to the club."