Cobblers boss Brady: Everyone a winner in Leonard loan deal

Midfielder Marc Leonard has signed for the Cobblers on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes everyone can be a winner from the capture of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard on a season-long loan deal.

The signing of the 20-year-old Scot was sealed on Monday, with the former Rangers and Hearts youth teamer becoming the Cobblers' ninth signing of a busy summer.

Leonard has been with Brighton for four years and last season he made his first team debut in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Cardiff City.

He made a second first team appearance against Swansea City in the following round, and also played three times for Brighton Under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy, captaining the side to a 2-1 win over the Cobblers in Novemberm, 2021.

But he has found his chances of playing senior football limited, which is why he has made the move to Northampton, and Brady believes it is an arrangement that can benefit the player, the Cobblers and his parent club.

"Marc is a player who is very highly regarded," said the Town boss.

“He is a central midfielder who can also play as an attacking midfielder.

"There was considerable interest in him but the fact we have been able to win the race for his signature is another tribute to the work we do with young players and the club's reputation within the game.

"Marc has performed really well and as he develops, he will benefit from a season playing senior football.

"Marc can be good for us and we can be good for him - we believe this is a move that is good for all parties.