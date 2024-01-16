Jon Brady is 'delighted' the Cobblers have been able to land the services of Wolves goalkeeper Louie Moulden on loan for the rest of the season.

Goalkeeper Louie Moulden met his new team-mates at their Moulton College training base on Tuesday (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Cobblers boss has acted quickly to bolster the club's shot-stopping department and replace Max Thompson, who returned to his parent club Newcastle United last week at the end of his six-month loan stint.

Moulden, who turned 22 on January 6, came through both the Liverpool and Manchester City youth systems, before signing for Wolves in the summer of 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having previously enjoyed loan spells at Ebbdsfleet United and Solihull, Moulden spent the first half of this season at National League side Rochdale, racking up 28 appearances before being recalled by Wolves so he can make the switch to the Cobblers.

Louie Moulden will go straight into the Cobblers squad for Saturday's Sky Bet League One trip to Oxford United (Picture: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Moulden, who has played a couple of EFL Trophy matches for Wolves, has yet to play in the Football League and will be hoping he gets the chance to do so while at Sixfields, although Lee Burge remains the club's first choice keeper.

"Louie is a talented young goalkeeper who has performed very well during the first half of this season at Rochdale," said a pleased Brady.

"We have been watching his progress closely and we are delighted we have been able to bring him in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a good reputation in the game for both developing young players and developing goalkeepers and that has helped us here.

"He has a decent amount of experience under his belt and we feel he is ideal for us to bring in to the squad at this time.

"He will support and challenge Lee Burge and we want to have that competition.

"His career is on an upward trajectory and we are delighted to welcome him to Sixfields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Louie’s arrival also means we can release James Dadge back out on work experience and that will be good for his development."