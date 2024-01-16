Cobblers boss Brady delighted to land 'talented' goalkeeper Moulden
The Cobblers boss has acted quickly to bolster the club's shot-stopping department and replace Max Thompson, who returned to his parent club Newcastle United last week at the end of his six-month loan stint.
Moulden, who turned 22 on January 6, came through both the Liverpool and Manchester City youth systems, before signing for Wolves in the summer of 2021.
Having previously enjoyed loan spells at Ebbdsfleet United and Solihull, Moulden spent the first half of this season at National League side Rochdale, racking up 28 appearances before being recalled by Wolves so he can make the switch to the Cobblers.
Moulden, who has played a couple of EFL Trophy matches for Wolves, has yet to play in the Football League and will be hoping he gets the chance to do so while at Sixfields, although Lee Burge remains the club's first choice keeper.
"Louie is a talented young goalkeeper who has performed very well during the first half of this season at Rochdale," said a pleased Brady.
"We have been watching his progress closely and we are delighted we have been able to bring him in.
"We have a good reputation in the game for both developing young players and developing goalkeepers and that has helped us here.
"He has a decent amount of experience under his belt and we feel he is ideal for us to bring in to the squad at this time.
"He will support and challenge Lee Burge and we want to have that competition.
"His career is on an upward trajectory and we are delighted to welcome him to Sixfields.
"Louie’s arrival also means we can release James Dadge back out on work experience and that will be good for his development."
Teenager Dadge will now return to play for Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central outfit St Ives.