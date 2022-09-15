Cobblers boss Brady beaming as goalkeeper Burge gets his rewards

Lee Burge was all smiles after claiming his and the Cobblers' first clean sheet of the season at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday (Picture: Pete Norton)

Well, it may have taken until the 10th game of the campaign in all competitions, but Town finally claimed a shut-out on a rain-soaked night at the Cherry Red Records Stadium as the Dons were beaten 2-0.

And the game was a tale of contrasting fortunes for the two goalkeepers, with Nik Tzanev enduring a nightmare evening for the home side, helping hand the first goal to Town on a plate, while at the other end Lee Burge celebrated a landmark moment at the club he joined in the summer.

The former Sunderland and Coventry City man has been in good form all season, but had been frustrated by his and the team's inability to keep out the opposition in any fixture.

Well, he doesn't need to be frustrated any more, and was even able to celebrate with a triple fist pump in front of the 600-strong army of travelling fans after the game.

It was a trademark after matches for the excellent Liam Roberts last term, but Burge took on the role and loved every minute of it.

His manager Jon Brady was also delighted to the team keep a clean sheet, although he knows the fact they hadn't was nothing to do with the efforts of the Cobblers number one, who has played in all eight of Town's league matches, while sitting out the two cup games.

"It is not just tonight, Burgey has had a really, really strong start to the season for us," said the Town boss.

"I think Wimbledon had three or four shots on target, and I think one of the saves was comfortable but the others were really good.

"His consistency levels are strong, his overall game is very good, and we are really pleased for him at the moment, and pleased to have him with us."

As well as shot-stopping, Burge dealt with all the aerial pressure the Dons threw at him on a horrible night weather-wise, producing one top-class punch late on under pressure from the home side's 6'9" giant of a striker, Kyle Hudlin.

Brady declared; "He is a brave goalkeeper, and how brave was that?

"I think the lad was instructed to go on and do one thing, and he has done it, but Burgey is just focused on the ball and got a great punch on it.

"Even right at the end they have tried to overload him for the corner, and he wasn't fazed.

"Some keepers can be fazed by that sort of thing, but he stood up strong.

"And I would say in all the big moments so far, he has stood up really strong which is brilliant for us.

"It was good to get the clean sheet and we really feel now we can step on from there and get back to keeping some more."

The task now for Burge and the Cobblers is to do just that, starting with Saturday’s date with rock-bottom Rochdale at Sixfields (ko 3pm).

Dale endured a nightmare start to their season, losing their first five league games, a run that saw boss Robbie Stockdale sacked.