Cobblers boss Brady backs the decision to postpone Oxford United clash

Jon Brady admits the right call was made to postpone Saturday's Sky Bet League One clash with Oxford United on Saturday.

The clash at the Kassam Stadium was called off at 10am on match day, with referee Tom Kirk deeming the surface unplayable, and Brady was in full agreemement with the official.

The Cobblers boss made the short trip to Oxford to check out conditions for himself, and revealed that the areas of the pitch in the shadows of the three stands at the ground were 'like concrete'.

It was a frustration for all concerned, but Brady said: "I went over in the morning and had a look as well myself.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady travelled to Oxford on Saturday morning to check out the pitch conditions (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"We really wanted the game to go ahead, and it was just unfortunate.

"Their groundstaff were doing everything they could, but where the stadium was there was just shade and it made it like concrete.

"You couldn't have played on that."

No new date has yet been announced for when the game will be rescheduled.