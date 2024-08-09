Cobblers boost squad on eve of new season with signing of exciting winger Fosu

New Cobblers signing Tariqe Fosu in action for Stoke City against Burnley in October, 2022

The Cobblers have boosted their squad on the eve of the new Sky Bet League One season with the signing of winger Tariqe Fosu.

The 28-year-old former Reading, Charlton Athletic and Brentford man has signed a one-year contract at Sixfields

The Ghanaian has joined Town little more than 24 hours before they start the new campaign with a trip to Bristol Rovers on Saturday (ko 5.30pm).

Fosu began his career at Reading as a trainee in 2013, and while at the Royals had loan spells at Fleetwood, Accrington Stanley and Colchester United.

Tariqe Fosu celebrates with Ivan Toney after Brentford's Championship play-off final win over Bournemouth in 2021

In the summer of 2017 he moved to Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee, and he made 57 appearances over two seasons, netting 11 goals for the Addicks.

He then switched to Oxford United for an undisclosed fee where he scored eight times in 25 games.

Brentford then paid £750,000 for Fosu in January, 2020, and he went on to score five times in 50 games for the Bees.

He played his part in the Championship play-off finals in 2020 and 2021, helping the west Londoners to win promotion to the Premier League in the latter Wembley encounter alongside former Cobblers stiker Ivan Toney.

In that successful season, Fosu was nominated for the Championship player of the month award in the January.

Following Brentford's promotion, Fosu made just one appearance in the Premier League, before enjoying loan spells in the 2022/23 season at both Stoke City and Rotherham United.

In all, he played 39 times in the Championship over the course of that campaign.

After a proposed move to Turkish Super League club Hatayspor in the summer of 2023 fell through, the player spent last season on trial in the MLS, and then training with former club Charlton Athletic.

In his career to date, Fosu has made 155 senior stars and 97 substitute appearances for his various clubs, scoring 37 goals.

He will wear the squad number 24 at the Cobblers.