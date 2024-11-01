Cobblers boost injury-hit squad with the signing of former Lincoln City defender

TJ Eyoma in action for Lincoln City against the Cobblers (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Cobblers have added depth to their inury-hit squad with the signing of former Lincoln City defender TJ Eyoma.

The 24-year-old can play either as a central defender or a full-back, and has spent the past four seasons with Lincoln City.

In all, he made 148 appearances for the Imps, including 123 starts.

Eyoma started his career at Tottenham Hotspur, making one first team appearance as a substitute in a 7-0 FA Cup win at Tranmere Rovers.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady is delighted to have landed the signing of Eyoma, who has been without a club since the summer, and says the player is ‘fit and ready to go’

"We are delighted to welcome a player of TJ's quality to the club," said manager Jon Brady.

"He is an established player at League One level and he has that experience which is important.

"The players who have played the last few games have done very well and deserve every credit but given the busy schedule of games we have over the next few months and the players we are missing I felt we needed more help and depth in that particular area and it is great news that we have been able to attract a player like TJ.

"He comes in fit and ready to go and we are pleased to welcome him to Sixfields.

“Whilst it isn’t always ideal, we have shown how short term deals have been very helpful over the past few seasons and luckily we have a good recruitment structure behind the scenes to be prepared to know the players who are available in these situations.”

There has been no confirmation as to whether or not Eyoma is available for Saturday’s FA Cup first round clash with Kettering Town.