Cobblers boost attacking options as they swoop for Canaries winger Tony Springett

The Cobblers have boosted their attacking options with the signing of Norwich City winger Tony Springett on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who has already played at Premier League, Championship and league one level, goes straight into the Town squad and will be available for selection for Saturday's trip to Oxford United.

Springett, who hails from London but is a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, has been a regular in the Canaries' matchday squads this season, making 13 appearances in total, although nine of them have been off the bench.

He last featured for Norwich as a late substitute in their 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town in the 'Old Farm' derby back on December 16.

New Cobblers loan signing Tony Springett picturd during Norwich City's clash with Millwall earlier this season (Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Last season, Springett spent three months on loan at Derby County, making 11 first team appearances, and starting on three occasions. An ankle injury suffered in the middle of March cut short his loan at Pride Park.

He has yet to score a goal in senior football, but Brady believes he will add options and quality to the Cobblers at the top end of the pitch.

"Tony is an exciting, attacking player who can play in the wide positions," said the Cobblers boss.

"He has been in and around the Norwich squad over the last couple of seasons and he also played for Derby a number of times last season.

"He has a good pedigree and he adds depth to our squad in attacking positions."

Springett, who has been on the books at Carrow Road since he was 12-years-old, actually made his debut for Norwich when they were in the Premier League, making three appearances at the back end of the 2021/22 season.

He made his debut for the Republic of Ireland U21s last September, and has gone on to win two further caps.

And Brady added: "Tony has played in the Premier League, the Championship and League One so has a good pedigree and good ability.