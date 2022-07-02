Akin Odimayo

Cobblers have reinforced their defensive ranks by agreeing an undisclosed compensation package with Swindon Town for young defender Akin Odimayo.

The 22-year-old, a centre-half who can also play at full-back, joins the club on a two-year deal and becomes Northampton’s fifth summer signing after Ben Fox, Ryan Haynes, Danny Hylton and Lee Burge. He trained with the squad at Loughborough before Saturday’s friendly against Nottingham Forest and will join his new team-mates in Scotland for a training camp next week.

Odimayo came through the youth system at Reading but went out on loan to Hungerford Town and Waterford in 2019 and 2020 before being released by the Berkshire club two years ago. However, he enjoyed a breakout season with Swindon in their 2020/21 League One campaign after initially impressing then-manager Richie Wellens during a short trial period.