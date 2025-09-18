Cobblers bolster attacking options as they sign former Blackburn striker Jack Vale

Jack Vale in action for Blackburn Rovers at Stockport County last season

The Cobblers have boosted their attacking options with the signing of former Blackburn Rovers striker Jack Vale.

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal that will see him stay at Sixfields until the end of the current season.

Vale, who has been without a club since being released by Blackburn at the end of last season, has been training with the Cobblers for the past couple of weeks, and the former Wales Under-21 international has impressed enough to land himself a deal.

The Wrexham born forward's most recent competitive football came in January while on loan at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, having also spent time at Fir Park the previous season.

After starting out at The New Saints, Vale was signed by Blackburn and after working his way through the ranks at Ewood, went on to make 12 starts and 15 substitute appearances for Rovers.

He scored three times as a Blackburn player, with the most recent being in a 6-1 Carabao Cup win at Stockport County last season. He would only go on to make one more appearance for the club.

Vale has has had loan spells at Barrow, Rochdale, Halifax and Lincoln City, as well as Motherwell, and in all has 38 senior starts and 43 substitute appearances in the bank, scoring 10 goals in total.

He has also played for Wales at Under-17, U19 and U21 level, scoring three times in six appearances for the latter between 2020 and 2022.