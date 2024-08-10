Cameron McGeehan

Cobblers suffered stoppage-time disappointment on the opening day of the season when they were beaten by a contentious late goal against Bristol Rovers.

Town put in a big shift and looked to be on course for a hard-earned point but Rovers won a stoppage-time corner that should have been a goal-kick and from it Bryant Bilongo headed in the decisive goal to consign Jon Brady’s men to defeat.

Cobblers were greeted by a fervent atmosphere at the Memorial Stadium but they did not wilt in the sweltering Bristol heat in an even first half that was not rich on goalmouth action.

The visitors played with real intensity and energy and there were positives in their performance, but Rovers grew into the contest and they were the team doing most of the pushing in the second half, although it took a controversial goal to eventually win it.

Cobblers were without Tom Eaves due to a minor injury while Matt Dibley-Dias was ill and Jack Baldwin had a one-game suspension carried over from the end of last season.

Callum Morton led the line and Cameron McGeehan was the other summer signing to start and therefore make his Cobblers debut, with Friday’s arrival Tarique Fosu on the bench.

Cobblers were almost gifted their first goal of the season in comical fashion after only four minutes as Rovers goalkeeper Josh Griffiths got lucky when Morton charged down his attempted clearance and the ball rebounded just wide.

There was good energy and purpose about Northampton’s play and their pressing caused problems for the home side as they enjoyed the better of the opening 20 minutes.

Morton was especially dangerous with his pace and movement up front and he twice nearly got in behind but Griffiths saw yellow for taking him out on one occasion before a heavy touch denied Town’s striker a clear sight of goal.

For all Northampton's good play, however, the first two shots on target were both taken by Rovers and though the first one from Grant Ward was easy for Lee Burge, Promise Omochere’s subsequent effort needed a terrific low save to tip it round the post.

The home side ended the first half on top and then continued their improvement in the second half with Jordan Willis producing a vital block to deny Isaac Hutchinson.

Gaps were starting to appear in Town’s defence and a couple of sloppy moments only offered encouragement for Rovers, who were close again when Omochere glanced Luke Thomas’ cross wide.

Cobblers rode out the storm and had not completely gone away as an attacking force with Morton so close to reaching McGeehan’s knockdown in the box before Sam Hoskins curled narrowly over the angle of post and bar.

Back came Rovers though and another opening fell their way when Kamil Conteh was left unmarked on the edge of the box but his shot was scooped away by Burge with Tyler Magloire stabbing clear the loose ball.

Tariqe Fosu and James Wilson were both introduced for their debuts with 10 minutes to play but Rovers were pushing for a winner and it nearly arrived via Joel Senior, whose low shot was saved by Burge.

Town’s tiring legs would not have appreciated seven additional minutes and it was in that time when the hosts scored their winner. It all came from a controversial corner that was hotly contested by Hoskins, who received a booking, but Rovers didn’t care when Bilongo headed in at the back post.

There was still time for Cobblers to rescue a point and they had the chance to do so when Fosu found an unmarked Hoskins on the edge of the box but he could not find the target and that was that.

Rovers: Griffiths, Wilson, Moore, Mola, Bilongo, Conteh, Ward (Lindsay 67), Thomas, Hutchinson (Forbes 77), Sinclair © (McCormick 58), Omochere (Senior 77)

Subs not used: Hall, Garrett, Taylor

Cobblers: Burge, McGowan (Odimayo 85), Willis (Magloire 61), Guthrie ©, Koiki, Fox, Hondermarck (Fosu 82), McGeehan, Pinnock, Hoskins, Morton (Wilson 82)

Subs not used: Tzanev, Tomlinson, McCarron

Referee: Alex Chilowicz

