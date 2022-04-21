Cobblers' attack is starting to click at just the right moment

Sam Hoskins, Josh Eppiah and Louis Appéré have combined impressively in the last two games.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes his attack might be clicking into gear at just the right moment following three dominant, creative performances in succession.

Town have created plenty of chances against each of their last three opponents, reflected by comfortable wins over Harrogate and Oldham in addition to the frustrating goalless draw with Bradford.

Brady’s side easily won the xG battle – a metric which measures the quality of goalscoring chances – in all three games and did not need to rely on set-pieces against Harrogate on Easter Monday, scoring three times from open play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The consistency in performance from all of the players was probably the most pleasing thing and also to keep two clean sheets and score five goals,” said Brady.

“There wasn’t a set-piece goal on Monday, they were all from open play, and I don’t think that got a mention either so there were a lot of things that pleased me. Ultimately, to get two wins, that’s what counts at this stage of the season.”

Josh Eppiah, Louis Appéré and Sam Hoskins in particular combined to good effect. Eppiah assisted Appéré at Oldham before the pair combined in setting up Hoskins on two separate occasions against Harrogate. Appéré also netted one himself.

"I feel they are clicking well together and it’s come at the right time for us,” Brady added.

"You can see through their play that they are really enjoying connecting with each other and the supply line from behind them has been good as well.

"It’s obviously really important and good for us that it’s falling into place at the right time.

"There’s been some really good play and some good connections with some good finishing and I feel that will build confidence for those three players as well.