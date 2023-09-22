Cobblers are trying to find their shooting boots as Barnsley come to town

Cobblers boss Jon Brady

​Town go into their Sky Bet League One clash with high-flying Barnsley on Saturday off the back of successive 1-0 league defeats at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers and Port Vale.

They were contrasting performances, with the Cobblers dominating the ball against the Chairboys, before something of a backs-the-wall showing at Vale Park.

But they had their chances in both encounters and failed to take them, and Brady knows his team is going to have to start firing as an attacking unit if they are to do what they want to do in League One this season.

"We know we can bet better, and there are things that we need to do and that we need to get right to be better," said the Cobblers boss.

"We are going to address that this week in our work, and look forward to another strong challenge with Barnsley on Saturday.

"We have done well overall, and we have been strong defensively, but we need to put the ball in the back of the net more.

"We know that, and we are working hard to try and do that."

Sixth-placed Barnsley will arrive at Sixfields off the back of a 3-2 home defeat against new league one leaders Portsmouth on Tuesday, but Brady knows they will provide a real test for his team.

"Barnsley are another team on a good run of form, and they have Devante Cole who is the leading goalscorer in the league,” Brady said.

"They are doing well. They have started the season well, and we know how tough it is going to be, but we are at home.

"We are good at home, we are aggressive, and our fans are right behind us so we are looking forward to it.

"Saturday we weren't as positive as we wanted to be, but in this league you don't get it all your own way.

"We will be aiming to try and get the three points no matter what Barnsley's form is, and no matter if we have come off a poor performance.

"We are looking to bounce back and make sure we are aggressive, that we play our way and we play to the best of our ability.