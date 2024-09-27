Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jon Brady believes Cobblers are the ‘underdogs’ when they host newly-promoted Mansfield Town at Sixfields this weekend.

Town finished 14th in League One last season while Mansfield are new to the division having won automatic promotion from League Two, however they have made a fine start to the campaign and sit outside the play-offs only on goal difference.

The Stags have a competitive budget for the level and largely kept their squad together in the summer, although they did add experienced striker Lee Gregory, who has five goals in eight appearances so far this season.

"Mansfield have come up with momentum,” said Brady. “I think they're level on points with the play-offs and they probably come to us as the favourites.

Jon Brady

"We are the underdogs and they are in fine form. They've kept continuity, which is important, but they've also signed some big players. Lee Gregory has come down from the Championship and he's added goals to them. He's already scored five and they pose a strong threat so we have to make sure we're organised as we can be and nullify their strengths and exploit any weaknesses.”

Brady also spoke of his respect for Mansfield boss Nigel Clough, adding: "Nigel has done a fantastic job there and we've had some great battles over the years and we fully respect each other.

"He's someone I talk to away from the game and I have a lot of respect for him and they've done an outstanding job there and that continuity within their squad has laid the foundations for them to be successful, a bit like us.”