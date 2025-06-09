The Cobbles will play Millwall at the Pinatar Arena on Tuesday, July 15 (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Cobblers have announced they are off to Spain for a pre-season training camp in July.

Kevin Nolan's squad will head off to the Real Club de Golf Campoamor complex in Alicante on Sunday, July 13 and will return to Northampton on Saturday, July 19.

The Cobblers will also play a friendly while they are in Spain, taking on Sky Bet Championship side Millwall, who are managed by Alex Neil, on Tuesday, July 15, with kick-off 7pm local time.

That match will be played at the Pinatar Arena, which is a 20-minute drive from the squad's training base.

The Cobblers squad travelled to Alicante in 2018

Supporters will be able to attend the fixture, with ticket details to be confirmed in due course.

The Cobblers have played at the Pinatar Arena on previous training trips to Spain, including matches against the likes of Coventry City and Bournemouth Under-23s.

Town enjoyed training camps in Alicante in 2018, under Dean Austin, and 2019, under Keith Curle, and they were also due to spend five days at the Real Club de Golf Campoamor last summer, but in the end the trip was cancelled at the last minute.

As well as hosting the Cobblers in the past, the Real Club has seen scores of top clubs and national teams use the facilities on offer, which include four full-size football pitches, massage and medical rooms, swimming pool, gym and recovery areas with ice pools and a sauna.

Keith Curle's Cobblers squad were based at the Pinata Arena complex in the summer of 2019

Teams who have used the venue in the past include Liverpool, Wolves, Eintracht Frankfurt, Real Betis, Seville, Hull City and the Austria and Poland national teams.

The team will travel to Spain the day after their behind-closed-doors friendly with Norwich City on July 12.

The Millwall fixture is the sixth pre-season fixture to be announced.

Cobblers pre-season fixture list: Sat Jul 5: Brackley Town (A) 3pm; Tue Jul 8: Cambridge United (behind closed doors); Sat Jul 12: Norwich City (behind closed doors); Tue Jul 15: Millwall (Pinatar Arena, Spain, 7pm CET); Tue Jul 22: West Ham United U21s (H) 7pm; Sat Jul 26: Birmingham City (H) 3pm