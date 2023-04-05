Jon Brady

Manager Jon Brady believes Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Stevenage showed that Cobblers are a club ‘moving forward’ and there is a ‘special energy’ between players and supporters.

A season-high crowd of 7,759 was in attendance at Sixfields as Jamie Reid’s second-half strike cancelled out Louis Appéré’s early opener in a keenly-fought, highly-competitive League Two contest between two promotion rivals.

"It was a great atmosphere, especially in the first-half,” said Brady. “There was a special energy because the crowd lifted the players and the players lifted the crowd.

"I felt there was a strong connection between the supporters and the players. There were a few nail-biting moments towards the end but you never get things all your own way and it was a real strong contest between two good teams.

"We had a lot of the pressure in the first-half but unfortunately we couldn't get a second goal. That would potentially have put the game to bed but they are a good side and have been up there all season for a reason.

"I just thought it was a good day all-round for the club. It was a sell-out and there was a big atmosphere and it felt like a club that's moving forward.

