Cobblers are a club 'moving forward' after 'special energy' between players and fans against Stevenage at Sixfields - Brady

‘I felt there was a strong connection between the crowd and the players.’

By James Heneghan
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:54 BST
Jon BradyJon Brady
Jon Brady

Manager Jon Brady believes Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Stevenage showed that Cobblers are a club ‘moving forward’ and there is a ‘special energy’ between players and supporters.

A season-high crowd of 7,759 was in attendance at Sixfields as Jamie Reid’s second-half strike cancelled out Louis Appéré’s early opener in a keenly-fought, highly-competitive League Two contest between two promotion rivals.

"It was a great atmosphere, especially in the first-half,” said Brady. “There was a special energy because the crowd lifted the players and the players lifted the crowd.

"I felt there was a strong connection between the supporters and the players. There were a few nail-biting moments towards the end but you never get things all your own way and it was a real strong contest between two good teams.

"We had a lot of the pressure in the first-half but unfortunately we couldn't get a second goal. That would potentially have put the game to bed but they are a good side and have been up there all season for a reason.

"I just thought it was a good day all-round for the club. It was a sell-out and there was a big atmosphere and it felt like a club that's moving forward.

"Hopefully we can continue that. There are six points on offer over Easter and we will aim for a strong performance down at Newport on Friday. That's what we want first and foremost."

