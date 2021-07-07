Cobblers appoint new goalkeeping coach after Watson departs for another club

Dan Watson.

Cobblers have appointed James Alger as their new first-team goalkeeping coach after Dan Watson left the club to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

Alger, who previously worked within Northampton's academy and also helped out with the first-team, had been the head goalkeeping coach at Coventry's academy. He also worked with City's U23s and the first-team.

Alger holds the UEFA A Goalkeeping Licence and manager Jon Brady is thrilled to welcome him back to the club.

"James is an excellent goalkeeping coach and we are delighted to have him on board," he said. "I worked closely with James when we were both in the academy and I know the qualities he has.

"James will work well with Liam Roberts and Jonny Maxted and he is another strong appointment to the club's backroom staff.

"As James arrives, we say a huge thank you to Dan Watson who is moving on to pastures new at another club after just under three years with Northampton Town. We wish Dan every success for the future and thank him for his service to the club."