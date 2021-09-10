Cobblers appoint local businessman as new associate director

Kevin (centre) is pictured on a previous visit to Sixfields alongside former players Steve Brown, Graham Carr, Glenville Donegal and Graham Reed.

Cobblers have appointed Kevin Dove as a new associate director of the club.

The Northampton-based business joins Graham Carr, Barry Stonhill, Barry Hancock, David Jackson and Martin Church as associate directors.

"I am really pleased to welcome Kevin to the club," said chairman Kelvin Thomas.

"He is another locally-based associate director and he is well known in the Northampton community. Kevin is a successful local businessman, has a football background and will be a welcome addition.

"We very much have a local feel at the club, most of the senior staff both on and off the field are Northampton based and either fans or ex players or managers, and that is something we have worked hard to achieve which allows us to reflect the Northamptonshire community very strongly."

Mr Dove added: "As someone born and bred in Kingsthorpe, Northampton is very much my home town and my home club I am very excited to be joining at the club at this time. I think the club is making a lot of progress in so many areas, on and off the field, and if I can help the club in any possible I am delighted to do so.

"I have got to know Kelvin over a numbers of years now and spoken to the other members of the board and associate directors and share their determination to move the club forward.

"I also know Graham Carr really well, he signed me for Weymouth in my playing days and we go back a long way, I also spent four years as a player with the club in the County Ground days and although I didn't play for the first-team, they were four very enjoyable years for me.

"Being someone who has lived in Northampton for many years I am very proud of the work the club does for the community of Northampton and I very much want to support the club, on and off the field