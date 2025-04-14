Tom Eaves

Cobblers are waiting anxiously for scan results after Tom Eaves suffered a ‘sore’ injury in training last week.

The 33-year-old striker has already missed two chunks of the season, firstly with a fractured eye socket and broken nose and then a knee problem, and now he has a thigh injury, picked up the day before Cobblers drew 0-0 with Reading.

"Tom just went down in training,” confirmed manager Kevin Nolan. “He felt his thigh so we're waiting on the scan for that. It looked a sore one if I'm honest but we'll know more later in the week.”

Town will definitely be without Terry Taylor and Nesta Guinness-Walker for Good Friday’s trip to in-form Charlton. Taylor is ineligible against his parent club and Guinness-Walker will serve his one-game suspension after being sent off against Reading.

"We lose Terry next week because he's Charlton's player and we lose Nesta due to the red card, which is disappointing," Nolan added. “But I'm looking at my bench now and I’m wondering which player to put on, whereas a few weeks ago we didn't have those options. The squad is getting there.”