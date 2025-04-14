Cobblers anxious over 'sore' Tom Eaves injury after striker misses Reading draw

By James Heneghan
Published 14th Apr 2025, 09:50 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 09:50 BST
Tom EavesTom Eaves
Tom Eaves
Cobblers are waiting anxiously for scan results after Tom Eaves suffered a ‘sore’ injury in training last week.

The 33-year-old striker has already missed two chunks of the season, firstly with a fractured eye socket and broken nose and then a knee problem, and now he has a thigh injury, picked up the day before Cobblers drew 0-0 with Reading.

"Tom just went down in training,” confirmed manager Kevin Nolan. “He felt his thigh so we're waiting on the scan for that. It looked a sore one if I'm honest but we'll know more later in the week.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Town will definitely be without Terry Taylor and Nesta Guinness-Walker for Good Friday’s trip to in-form Charlton. Taylor is ineligible against his parent club and Guinness-Walker will serve his one-game suspension after being sent off against Reading.

"We lose Terry next week because he's Charlton's player and we lose Nesta due to the red card, which is disappointing," Nolan added. “But I'm looking at my bench now and I’m wondering which player to put on, whereas a few weeks ago we didn't have those options. The squad is getting there.”

Related topics:CobblersReadingCharlton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice