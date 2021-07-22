Cobblers announce squad numbers for new season
Roberts takes the number one shirt
Cobblers have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2021/22 Sky Bet League Two season.
Liam Roberts takes the number one shirt while his rival for the goalkeeping position, Jonny Maxted, will wear number 26.
Nicke Kabamba is Town's number nine for the upcoming campaign and other summer signings in the first 11 include Aaron McGowan (3), Jon Guthrie (5), Paul Lewis (8), Dylan Connolly (10) and Mitch Pinnock (11).
Scott Pollock wears 12, Jordan Flores takes 16 and Shaun McWilliams keeps 17. The full list can be seen below.
Meanwhile, the Cobblers have also announced an open training session at Sixfields next Tuesday. All supporters are welcome to attend free of charge.
Gates will open at 1pm, with the session getting under way at 2pm. Training is expected to last until around 3-3.15pm.
SQUAD NUMBERS
1 Liam Roberts
2 Michael Harriman
3 Aaron McGowan
4 Jack Sowerby
5 Jon Guthrie
6 Fraser Horsfall
7 Sam Hoskins
8 Paul Lewis
9 Nicke Kabamba
10 Dylan Connolly
11 Mitch Pinnock
12 Scott Pollock
15 Sid Nelson
16 Jordan Flores
17 Shaun McWilliams
22 Benny Ashley-Seal
23 Joseph Mills
26 Jonny Maxted
29 Josh Flanagan
30 Caleb Chukwuemeka
32 Danny Rose
34 Liam Cross
35 Max Dyche