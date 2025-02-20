Cobblers announce season ticket details for 2025/26

Sixfields

Northampton Town have announced season ticket details for the 2025/26 campaign.

Season tickets have increased by around 87p per game, while most categories of matchday tickets will see a £1 per game increase.

The club said in a statement: “A 2025/26 season ticket will secure the owner's seat for every home league game in 2025/26, a reserved period for all home cup games where the stand/area is open and priority access for away match tickets over non season ticket holders.

“To secure your seat for 2025/26 at the best possible price, please secure your season ticket before Friday May 9th, while current seats are reserved for renewal until close of business on Saturday May 3rd. Supporters can pay in instalments, either through a plan with partners Commsave or by four equal payments through the club.

“Season tickets start from £13.48 per game for adults, £9.13 per game for under 21s, £6.95 per game for under 18s, less than £5 per game for under 14s. Under 7s remain free.

“A season ticket in 2025/26 will offer even more value. To help the club cover increased costs such as the national minimum wage and employers' national insurance contributions from April, season tickets have increased by around 87p per game, while most categories of matchday tickets will see a £1 per game increase. The usual season ticket add ons will apply, which include the option to secure a seasonal gravel car park pass and the chance to purchase a season ticket for Northampton Town Women.

“Season tickets are on sale now via ntfcdirect.co.uk.”