Sixfields

Cobblers have announced season ticket details for the 2024/25 season.

Season tickets are available now from the ticket office and ntfcdirect.co.uk priced from £289 for adults, £140 for under-18s, £90 for under-14s and under-7s are once again free. Current season ticket holders seats are reserved until Friday, May 17th, with the discount period running until Friday, May 24th.

Season tickets are also now available for Northampton Town Women, priced at £36 adults, £10 for under-15s and free for under-7s.

A club statement read: “With the Cobblers on course for the club's highest average attendance in over 50 years and the highest ever average attendance during the Sixfields era, interest in the club is at an all-time high, and with building work set to resume on the East Stand in the coming months, that interest will only grow for the 2024/25 season!

"2023/24 has been some season. Supporters at Sixfields have been treated to a Nene Derby victory over Peterborough United, an injury time win over Oxford United and a thrilling success over Reading, amongst many other highlights.

“Benefits of being a Northampton Town season ticket holder include cup and away match ticket priority, exclusive discounts for club events, while matchday ticket concession prices start for over 65s, but over 60s can claim a concession season ticket.

“Season ticket prices for 2024/25 have increased by less than £1 a game for all categories. This is the just the second price increase in the cost of season tickets for 13 years, as costs continue to increase for the club with stewarding and other matchday provisions set to increase further and the National Minimum Wage increase due in April. These costs are in addition to the increase in costs the club faces day to day. As a club, we understand the pressures on supporters through the increasing cost of living and have worked very hard to keep the price increases as low as possible.

“Supporters can also pay for their season ticket monthly via instalments.

“More than 3,800 season tickets were sold for the current season, and we would love you to be a season ticket holder for 2024/25! Make sure you join us for the next chapter! Coming to Sixfields in August!