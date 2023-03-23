Cobblers have announced their season ticket package details for the Shoe Army for the 2023/24 campaign.

Season tickets are up by £20 in most categories, the first rise since 2011, with the cheapest adult ticket working out at £11.70 per game. Under-18s season tickets are a little over £5 per game and Under-14s from just over £3. The discount deadline is May 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendances at Sixfields have been on the rise again this season with Cobblers on course to record an increased average attendance compared to 2021/22, which itself was the club’s highest League Two average attendance for 16 years.

Sixfields

A club said in a statement: “We have seen some dramatic moments at Sixfields this season. Jack Sowerby's winner against Crawley Town, Ryan Haynes scoring a last minute goal to beat Colchester United on the opening day of the season, the win against Stockport County, the victories over promotion chasers Carlisle United and Mansfield Town and the success over top of the table Leyton Orient.

"These are memories the Shoe Army have shared together, and 2023/24 is set to bring more such moments. Make sure you are part of it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Season ticket prices for 2023/24 have increased by less than £1 a game for all categories. This is the first price increase in the cost of season tickets for 12 years, and in that time the club has absorbed inflation and rising costs for more than a decade.

"In this time, the average costs incurred for stewarding a game has risen by 160 per cent, while medical provision costs have shown a 177 per cent increase across those years. This is in addition to the increase in general running costs the club faces day to day.

“An adult season ticket in the LCS Dave Bowen North Stand for 2023/24 costs just over £11 per game for adults, with under 18s season tickets available at just over £5 per game and under 14s from just over £3 per game. Under 7s season tickets remain free.

“May 31st is your key date – this is your early bird discount deadline and your keep your seat deadline.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northampton Town season ticket entitles you to:

• Your seat guaranteed for all home league games (subject to any restrictions placed upon the club)

• Pay using our flexible payment plan – please email [email protected] for a flexible payment plan application form or download below

• Opportunity to purchase your seat for all home cup games

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Matchday ticket concession prices start for over 65s, but over 60s can claim a concession season ticket

• You have access to away cup tickets over non season ticket holders

• Under 7s season tickets are free

• Adult season tickets start from just over £11 per game!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Exclusive discounts to club events