Cobblers announce pre-season friendly number five at Kidderminster Harriers

Jon Brady's side will travel to Vanarama National League outfit Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday, July 25 (ko 7pm).

Harriers are on a high after they won promotion through the National League North play-offs, being another of Town's scheduled pre-season opponents, Brackley Town, in the final.

Admission details for the match at Aggborough will be announced in due course.

The Cobblers will travel to Aggborough to play Kidderminster Harriers in a pre-season friendly

The Harriers date is the third away friendly announced, with the Cobblers also going to Brackley (July 22) and Sky Bet League Two neighbours Milton Keynes Dons (July 29).

There are also two Sixfields dates against Championship sides Leicester City (July 15) and Birmingham City (July 19).

It is not expected there will be any more friendlies announced.

