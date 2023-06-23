News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Cobblers announce pre-season friendly number five at Kidderminster Harriers

The Cobblers have added a fifth friendly to their pre-season programme.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read

Jon Brady's side will travel to Vanarama National League outfit Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday, July 25 (ko 7pm).

Harriers are on a high after they won promotion through the National League North play-offs, being another of Town's scheduled pre-season opponents, Brackley Town, in the final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Admission details for the match at Aggborough will be announced in due course.

The Cobblers will travel to Aggborough to play Kidderminster Harriers in a pre-season friendlyThe Cobblers will travel to Aggborough to play Kidderminster Harriers in a pre-season friendly
The Cobblers will travel to Aggborough to play Kidderminster Harriers in a pre-season friendly
Most Popular

The Harriers date is the third away friendly announced, with the Cobblers also going to Brackley (July 22) and Sky Bet League Two neighbours Milton Keynes Dons (July 29).

There are also two Sixfields dates against Championship sides Leicester City (July 15) and Birmingham City (July 19).

It is not expected there will be any more friendlies announced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Cobblers players return to Sixfields for fitness testing on Monday, and then start training through next week before heading to St Andrews University in Scotland for a week-long training camp from July 2.

Related topics:CobblersJon BradyVanarama National LeagueLeague TwoBrackley Town