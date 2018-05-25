Cobblers announce pre-season friendly at non-League St Albans City

The Cobblers have announced they will play a pre-season friendly at St Albans City in July.

Town will travel to the Vanarama National League South outfit on Saturday, July 7, with the match kicking off at 3pm.

St Albans is Cobblers boss Dean Austin’s home town and where he began his career, playing for them from 1989 to 1990.

The Saints play at Clarence Park, and enjoyed a decent season last time around, finishing ninth in the National League South, and reaching the first round of the FA Cup, losing to league two side Carlisle United.

Managed by former Colchester United and Arsenal forward Ian Allinson, ex-Cobblers goalkeeper Dean Snedker is on their books.

Admission details for the friendly will be announced once they are confirmed.

The trip to Hertfordshire is the third pre-season match to have been announced, with the others being clashes at Sileby Rangers on July 3 and FA Trophy winners Brackley Town on July 10.