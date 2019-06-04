Cobblers announce pre-season date with Sheffield Wednesday

The Cobblers have announced they will take on Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in a pre-season friendly at the PTS Academy Stadium.

The match will take place on Tuesday, July 16 (ko 7.30pm) and will be the first of three home friendlies ahead of the new campaign for Keith Curle's side.

It also means the Cobblers will be taking on both of the big Sheffield clubs, with Chris Wilder's United due in town the following Saturday (July 20).

Wednesday are managed by Steve Bruce and finished 12th in the Championship last season.

This game will form one of the three pre-season home fixtures, with Premier League new boys Blades and Milton Keynes Dons (Friday July 26, 7.30pm) the others.

Ticket details for all three home games will be confirmed shortly.