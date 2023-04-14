Cobblers announce partnership with new kit supplier from start of next season

Sixfields

Cobblers have agreed a brand new partnership for PUMA to become the club’s technical kit supplier from this summer.

The four-year deal will see the sportswear giant company provide bespoke playing kits, along with training and replica wear for all teams within the club.

PUMA is one of the largest sportswear brands in the world, and include the likes of Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and PSV among their current technical kit partners.

PUMA will supply the kits from next season

The new Puma kits for next season along with training wear and accessories will be revealed during the summer.

"We are thrilled and excited to welcome PUMA as our new technical kit supplier," said said Cobblers chief executive James Whiting.

“The club have had a technical kit supply and retail agreement in place since 2020 with Elite Sports Group Limited who held the UK licence for Hummel. Elite Sports Group was put into Administration in December of last year at which point the club's contract with Elite and Hummel ceased.

"We have undertaken a detailed search to find a new partner and PUMA was the outstanding choice. It was very important to us to have a partner who has a very strong brand but also one who could deliver fully bespoke kits for us, and PUMA fit the bill in both areas.

"I think our new kits will prove very popular. They capture the history and the heritage of the club and we will look forward to working very closely with PUMA over the coming years to build upon the first season’s offering.

"Ahead of the playing kit and training wear launches we will be launching the new partnership with a range of exciting PUMA leisurewear along with other clothing and accessories in the club store and online for the final home game of the season and we are delighted to announce this new partnership which we believe is excellent news for both the club and supporters.

"In the meantime, our huge end of season sale continues in the club store and online at ntfcdirect.co.uk with at least 30 per cent off everything, and we encourage supporters to pop in or visit ntfcdirect.co.uk to pick up a bargain!"

PUMA’s Jamie Oakes said: "We are very excited to welcome Northampton Town to the PUMA family.

"We see this as a fantastic opportunity to bring some of the best products and designs on the market to a club with a rich and varied heritage.

"James and his team have done an amazing job with the club and we are excited about their plans for the future which align with our cultural values at PUMA of being brave, joyful, confident and determined.

