Cobblers announce new sponsor for rebuilt East Stand

The back of the stand has a completely new look

Cobblers have announced Lawrence Cleaning Services (LCS) as the official sponsor of the East Stand.

Once completed, which could be as early as next month, the stand would increase the capacity at Sixfields by about 400 to more than 8,200 and give the club its first pitch-facing hospitality with executive boxes. There will also be more parking spaces, new dining areas and the return of the accessible viewing platform for supporters who use wheelchairs.

James Whiting, Cobblers chief executive, said: "As a club we are really pleased to announce LCS as the sponsor of the brand new stand here at Sixfields as they expand their support for the club. Mark and David of LCS have been close and loyal partners of the club for many years.

"We are hopeful of seeing the stand open ahead of schedule and we know that anyone who steps inside will be impressed by the quality. Having access to fantastic facilities like this will only help keep taking the club forward. Everyone at the club cannot wait to see the LCS stand open and we are proud to have LCS right there alongside us.”

A club statement on Monday morning confirmed: “Northampton Town Football Club is pleased to announce Lawrence Cleaning Services (LCS) as the official sponsor of the East Stand at Sixfields. The upcoming final completion of the LCS Stand marks a significant milestone for both the club and LCS, a local business that has built a reputation for excellence in the cleaning and facilities management sector.

“The East Stand at Sixfields will now be officially known as the LCS Stand, with LCS branding displayed across the top of the stand. This sponsorship is an exciting development for the club as it continues to strengthen its relationship with local businesses and deliver an enhanced matchday experience for supporters.

“Based in Northampton, Lawrence Cleaning Services is a family-owned business with over 30 years of experience in providing high-quality commercial and industrial cleaning for clients across Northamptonshire. Known for its commitment to quality and customer service, LCS is proud to serve the local community and is excited to support Northampton Town Football Club as part of its ongoing dedication to regional growth and development.”

James Corrigan, commercial director at Northampton, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome LCS as the new sponsor of the East Stand at Sixfields. LCS is a successful company with a strong track record of delivering high-quality service. This partnership is a great example of how local businesses can work with the club to create meaningful connections with our fans. We look forward to a successful collaboration and to seeing the LCS Stand become a key part of the matchday atmosphere.”

Mark Lawrence, managing director of Lawrence Cleaning Services, added: "A lot has changed at the club over the last few years, both on and off the pitch, and the club has a growing reputation as a progressive, family friendly, community driven club which is moving forward both on and off the field. That aligns perfectly with our values at LCS.”