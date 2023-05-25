Cobblers have announced the new intake of Under-18 players who will be joining the youth team for the 2023/24 season.

Town’s Under-18s head coach Shane Goddard talks through the new scholars…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Ronald

Shane Goddard

"Market Harborough based Will is a right back by trade. He has a brilliant engine and can run for days. He loves to get forward into advanced areas and has an eye for a spectacular goal."

Leo Jenkins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A Bedfordshire based centre half who is Mr Consistent with his performances. He is quiet by nature but plays with aggression, determination and bravery."

Harry Guess

"Milton Keynes based Harry is an all action midfielder, he covers every blade of grass every week. Harry plays with no fear and loves to arrive into goalscoring positions."

Josh Rayfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Northampton based Josh is a ball playing midfielder who likes to control the tempo of the game with his willingness to always receive the ball. He also shows no fear out of possession and plays with his heart on his sleeve, week in week out."

Matthew Ireland

"A Northampton based left back, who is comfortable in possession and loves to take people on. Tough tackling and brave, Matthew is all action and another who plays with his heart of his sleeve."

Kiantay Licorish-Mullins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kiantay is a Wellingborough based centre back who is a natural leader, fiercely competitive, aggressive and he potentially possesses the longest throw in the EFL Youth Alliance."

Charlie Carrol

"Charlie is a Rushden based left winger who shows versatility and can play as a second striker or emergency left back. Off the ball his movement is creative and direct, he has an eye for goals and assists and works relentlessly without the ball."

Neo Dobson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Neo is a Northampton based centre forward, and was a consistent goal scorer for the youth team in the second half of the season. He has an eye for a spectacular goal with his clean ball striking and strong technical ability which sees him willing to take opponents on at any opportunity."

Aleks Jevterevs

"Aleks is a Northampton based centre forward, he is a willing runner who works relentlessly against the back line, he is happy to receive the ball to feet or in behind and shows a directness with his play."

James Owen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad