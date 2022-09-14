Cobblers announce new date for postponed Walsall trip

The match was due to be played last Saturday, but was called off as a mark of respect following the death of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

Town’s trip to the Bescot Stadium will now take place on Tuesday, October 4, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

All tickets purchased for the original date remain valid.

The Cobblers fans in the away end at the Bescot Stadium last season

A club statament read: “Northampton Town's Sky Bet League Two fixture with Walsall, postponed from Saturday September 10 following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has been rearranged.

“The game will now take place on Tuesday, October 4, at 7.45pm.