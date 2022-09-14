Cobblers announce new date for postponed Walsall trip
The Cobblers have announced a new date for the Sky Bet League Two clash at Walsall.
The match was due to be played last Saturday, but was called off as a mark of respect following the death of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.
Town’s trip to the Bescot Stadium will now take place on Tuesday, October 4, with a 7.45pm kick-off.
All tickets purchased for the original date remain valid.
Most Popular
-
1
Dowson delivers Saints injury update ahead of London Irish clash
-
2
The best and worst League Two teams at converting goal scoring chances - and where Northampton Town, Stevenage, Barrow, Swindon Town, Bradford City, Salford City and every other side sit in our alternative table
-
3
Brady praises players and fans after Cobblers defeat Dons
A club statament read: “Northampton Town's Sky Bet League Two fixture with Walsall, postponed from Saturday September 10 following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has been rearranged.
“The game will now take place on Tuesday, October 4, at 7.45pm.
“Tickets purchased for the original game will be valid for the re-arrangement while anyone who had purchased a ticket for the original game and who cannot make the re-arranged game has until 5pm on Monday, October 3, to claim a refund.”