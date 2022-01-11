Cobblers announce new date for home clash with Barrow
Fixture was the first of three to be postponed over Christmas
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 4:26 pm
Barrow's visit to Sixfields has been given a new date after the original fixture was postponed due to COVID.
The game, initially scheduled for December 18, will now be played at Sixfields on Tuesday, February 1, with a 7.45pm kick-off.
Any tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the re-arrangement. Any match ticket holders (not season ticket holders) who cannot make the game should please contact the ticket office before 5pm on Monday January 31st to request a refund.