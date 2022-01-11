Cobblers announce new date for home clash with Barrow

Barrow's visit to Sixfields has been given a new date after the original fixture was postponed due to COVID.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The game, initially scheduled for December 18, will now be played at Sixfields on Tuesday, February 1, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Any tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the re-arrangement. Any match ticket holders (not season ticket holders) who cannot make the game should please contact the ticket office before 5pm on Monday January 31st to request a refund.