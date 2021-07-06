Cobblers announce further ticket details for Sileby and West Ham friendlies

Fernie Fields.

Cobblers have announced ticket details for their opening two friendlies against Northampton Sileby Rangers (Saturday, 3pm) and West Ham United (Tuesday, 7pm).

Due to the extension of COVID restrictions announced by the UK Government on June 14, these two matches will be played with a reduced capacity with a requirement for certain social distancing regulations to remain in place.

550 tickets have been made available for the trip to Sileby on Saturday and these have been on sale to 2021/22 season ticket holders, either in person from Sixfields or via 01604 683777 for over a week.

As from 10am on Thursday, July 8, any remaining tickets will be made available for unlimited general sale and as of Tuesday, around 250 tickets remained for sale.

The prices are £6 for all categories.

Tickets purchased can be collected either ahead of matchday or upon arrival but collection in advance is preferred if possible.

For West Ham, the club has previously extended an invitation to all 2020/21 season ticket holders to watch this game free of charge as a thank you for their support through the pandemic.

But due to the aforementioned extension of restrictions, this match will also be played with a significantly reduced capacity with a requirement for certain social distancing regulations to remain in place.

With this in mind, 2020/21 season ticket holders have been encouraged to contact the ticket office either in person or via 01604 683777 to confirm their attendance and book their tickets.

To allow the maximum number of season ticket holders to attend, the club have asked that as many season ticket holders as possible try to attend in groups of six (themselves and five other season ticket holders), where they are happy to do so and which is in line with current UK Government guidelines.

The club would advise any 2020/21 season ticket holder who wishes to attend and who has not yet secured their ticket to do so as soon as possible.

Please note, as from 10am on Thursday July 8, any remaining tickets will be on sale to 2021/22 season ticket holders (one per season ticket holder) priced as follows:

Adults £12, senior citizens £8, under 18s £5, under 7s £1.

Then, from 10am on Friday July 9th, tickets will go on unlimited general sale to supporters who have a booking history with the club priced as follows:

Adults £14, senior citizens £10, under 18s £5, under 7s £1.

The ticket office is open 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday for personal callers or for supporters calling 01604 683777.