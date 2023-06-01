News you can trust since 1931
Cobblers announce first pre-season friendly at Sixfields

The Cobblers have announced their first pre-season friendly ahead of their return to Sky Bet League One.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read

And it will be against Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham City.

The match will be at Sixfields Stadium on Wednesday, July 19, with a 7.45pm kick off.

A club statement read: "Northampton Town will welcome Championship side Birmingham City to Sixfields for a pre-season fixture.

Birmingham City manager John EustaceBirmingham City manager John Eustace
"The game will be played on Wednesday, July 19, with a 7.45pm kick off and the club will confirm admission details in due course."

The Blues are managed by John Eustace, and finished last season in 17th place in the second tier of English football.

They ended up a comfortable nine points clear of the relegation zone.

The Cobblers, who were promoted from league two last month, have already announced they are going to Scotland for a pre-season training camp from July 2-8.

Unlike last summer, the team won't play any friendlies while based at St Andrews University.

Further friendly matches will be announced in due course.

