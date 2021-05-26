Cobblers announce first pre-season friendly

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer.

Cobblers have announced a home game against Birmingham City as their first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2021/2022 Sky Bet League Two campaign.

Lee Bowyer's side, who finished 18th in the Championship last season, are scheduled to visit Sixfields on Saturday, July 24, at 3pm. The fixture will form part of the club's annual open day.

Ticket details and more details about the open day will be confirmed in due course but the game is the first match of pre-season to be confirmed so far, with other matches set to be added to the schedule in the coming days.

Later this week, the club are also hoping to announce a home game against a Premier League outfit with a special admission offer for 2020/21 season ticket holders as a thank you for their support throughout the pandemic.