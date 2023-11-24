Cobblers announce agreement with construction company to complete East Stand
The club have been in discussions with several construction companies since the Buckingham Group – who were expected to finish the works having started them nearly a decade ago – entered administration in September.
A deal has now been agreed with GRS Group and they will be able to get on site and finally finish the East Stand once the football club have completed all the necessary legal paperwork with West Northamptonshire Council.
GRS Group, a construction aggregates specialist with a UK-wide footprint, takes an ‘integrated solutions’ approach to working with their clients and can handle all aspects of the construction process, from supplying materials to providing a full range of contracting services. Recently GRS were named as winners of 2023 Construction News Award for Health, Safety & Wellbeing Excellence for their innovative and far-reaching ‘Let’s Talk’ campaign.
GRS Group CEO Jon Fisher said: “We are very pleased to be selected to complete the remaining works for Northampton Town Football Club on the East Stand. With our local connections we understand the importance to the club and the community of this project, and we are looking forward to getting on site, completing the job and for the fans to be using the East Stand fully once again. We have enjoyed getting to know the club and we will be working closely with them going forward.”