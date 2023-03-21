The judicial review into the deal between West Northants Council and Northampton Town for the land around Sixfields will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday, but a decision is not expected until a later date.

WNC approved the sale of the 24-acre site to the football club 12 months ago but rival bidders Cilldara launched a judicial review after their higher offer was turned down. If the judge decides in their favour, the whole bidding process will likely have to start again.

Tom Cliffe, who was elected onto the club’s board as a supporters representative, said: “Our understanding is that this will take place next week, on the 28th and 29th, but we have been told by the barristers not to expect a decision at the hearing.

Sixfields

"The Judge will go away and make a decision and that decision will come back at a later date. The club has no control of this, we are in the hands of the barristers and the judge.

"None of us have experience of judicial reviews but have been told it could be a length of time before a verdict is delivered. It is all very frustrating for the club and the fans but we have to go with the process and we can't expect a decision at the end of March 29th. The judge will deliver that when they are ready.

"The club are interested party of course, the review is between Cilldara and West Northamptonshire Council and we are not directly involved. We will have to respect the process and await the outcome and hopefully we will hear as soon as we can."

Tom Cliffe also spoke about a number of other topics, including the below…

Kit situation

"Credit to the staff for resolving the club store situation around Christmas. The staff did a great job and I have been involved in some of the talks around kits for next season. I think we are expecting to be able to make an announcement in early April and that will be shared in the next few weeks."

Training ground and big screen

"I was invited to the training ground to see the site recently and it as great to see the level of detail that goes in to training and the facilities there have improved so much. Things are at contractual stage with Moulton College over the new buildings, those plans are really exciting and from a players point of view, that will be a great step forward to the environment they have.

"Regarding the big screen, the stadium screen is part of a bigger deal that involves a new screen outside the stadium too. That process is subject to surveys and plans and that takes time but it is moving forward. This is a good deal for the club and hopefully the new screen will be in place as soon as possible, but things are moving forward.

Season tickets

"A huge amount of work has gone on behind the scenes in to season tickets and conversations have been ongoing for a while. We need as many season ticket holders as we can and, as always, we hope the season ticket packages will prove attractive. I have spoken with a lot of supporters to seek their views about season tickets in person. Everyone knows that costs are rising in all walks of life, the club are not immune to the rising costs of inflation, energy costs and day to day running costs etc. I know season ticket prices haven't risen for more than a decade and it is fair to say the club's costs and expenses have risen a lot in that time. It is about finding a balance. All of this is being considered along with the supporter feedback and I know an announcement will be made soon."

Ticket deals for last four home games

"We feel the last four games will attract big crowds. They tend to be the biggest sellers, we want as many people here as possible and we want as many home fans here as we can. I think the Stevenage game will be a big crowd, and Easter Monday is usually well attended. The Harrogate game is Community Day, and a lot of the people we interact with in the community will be here that day. Then we expect the Bradford game to attract a big crowd too. We also know that ticket sales are well under way for all of those games and people have purchased their tickets already so we need to consider the logistics of that.

"There is a range of opinion on clap banners. Some think they are the best thing ever, while others really don't like them. It is something under consideration.

