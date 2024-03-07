Kelvin Thomas

Plans to complete the East Stand at Sixfields have taken another significant step forward after Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas confirmed that both the club and West Northamptonshire Council have now singed off the relevant paperwork.

An official announcement is yet to be made with Land Registry and Homes England still needing to add their signatures but that should be confirmed in due course and once it is, the club plan to release some new CGIs for the boxes and the concourse.

GRS Group, who will be completing the work, have already been on site for preparatory work and things are set to 'crank up' in the coming weeks,

"The good news is the club and the council have both signed the relevant paperwork for the land deal to complete," said Thomas.

"Things have gone off to Homes England and the Land Registry to complete their parts but we are done, the council are done and it is now a case of Homes England and the Land Registry ratifying things before we can announce formally. It is done and when those last documents are signed we can announce officially that things are completed.

"This is very good news and it is not a case of saying work is then restarting as there is already a lot going on. The slightly revised plans are agreed, there are some new CGIs for the boxes and the concourse being prepared that we will look to share those in the coming weeks, we are looking at things like carpets, colours, kitchen designs etc so it is all very encouraging and this month should see quite a bit of movement.

