Cobblers always trying to come up with new ways to exploit the opposition

Cobblers are always trying to come up with new ways to exploit opponents at set-piece situations.

Town’s deadly delivery from corners and free-kicks has become something to fear this season, with 22 goals scored from such situations, comfortably the most in the division.

But with opposition teams cottoning on to the secrets of their success, manager Jon Brady and assistant Colin Calderwood are always trying to stay one step ahead.

Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood.

Brady said: “It’s probably a main concern for opposition teams before they play us and they try to nullify that but we come up with some new ones and we find different ways to expose opposition.

“But as always, you compliment the players because the delivery has to be spot on and all of the execution has to be spot on with players attacking the ball really well.

“We have that within our group and it’s a good recipe.”

The same logic applies to general play where Cobblers have adapted to different opponents, going more direct against pressing sides and playing more on the ground versus teams who defend deep.

"You play in the moment in football but we also have certain ways to play," Brady added.

"Adaptability and flexibility is key. When a team is really stepping onto you, you can't always play through the opposition, especially if you're being heavily pressed.

"You have to play the opposite way sometimes and look to exploit the space in behind.

"But if teams are sitting off you, you can't then go long. You have to recognise when to play the right ball at the right time.