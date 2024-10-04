Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cobblers will be aiming to become the first side this season to come away from The Racecourse with something to show for their efforts when they head across the border on Saturday.

Wrexham have won all four home league games this season, beating Shrewsbury, Wycombe, Reading and Crawley. They also won their last four home games of last season, meaning they are going for nine in a row this weekend.

"Their fans are at both ends and they tuck the away supporters in the corner,” said Jon Brady. “They make it a great atmosphere for their team and their home record is 100 per cent perfect so far.

"We have to go there and put in a good account of ourselves and try and upset that record. No other team has been able to beat them at their place this season so that's something to aim for.

The Racecourse

"They look very strong defensively and they have players who can counter-attack against you and hurt you in that way. We'll be doing all we can to look into them and find areas where we might be able to exploit them.

"They are a good side and they've recruited well. They are second and flying high but Stevenage showed the other night that they are beatable. We'll need to be at our best to get a result.”

Cobblers have performed well on the road this season. They beat Huddersfield, drew with Barnsley and only lost to Bristol Rovers in stoppage-time.

Brdy added: "We've picked up some good results away from home and we have been in every game this season, other than Tuesday night. There were some lapses and Bolton exposed us but we have to make sure that doesn't happen on Saturday.

"If we are strong and resilient, we know we have good attacking prowess and we can hurt teams with our front players and that's very important.”