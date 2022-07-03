Cobblers add St Mirren friendly to pre-season schedule in Scotland

Jon Brady talks to his players during Saturday's friendly with Nottingham Forest.

Cobblers have added a second fixture to this week’s pre-season training camp in Scotland.

In addition to the game at their St Andrews training base on Friday, Northampton will also face Scottish Premier League side St Mirren at the St. Mirren Park stadium on Tuesday evening (7pm kick-off). Cobblers had been due to play Celtic on Wednesday but that fixture was cancelled.

Explaining the decision to add another friendly to the schedule, manager Jon Brady said: "Having seen how well the lads have done in training and in the practice game on Saturday, we feel this game on Tuesday will be ideal for us.

"St Mirren contacted us as they knew we were in the area and a gap had arisen in their pre-season schedule, and having considered the offer, we think the game is just what we need.

"We were originally planning to have the first few days in Scotland as training sessions, but having reviewed the work we have got through in the first week and the way the players have adapted to their work, we feel a game against good quality opposition will be ideal this coming midweek. It will be a good chance to test ourselves and a step up in our preparations."

Supporters can buy tickets to attend Tuesday night's game online via stmirren.com/tickets - admission can be via a QR code on your phone or you can print off the QR code and take the paper copy along. Cobblers fans attending will be housed in the North Stand.

The St Mirren ticket office will be open from 5pm up until 15 minutes after kick-off. Online sales will also be available until that time. Tickets for the match are priced at adults £10 and concessions £5 - this includes over 65s under 18s and full-time students.