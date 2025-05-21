Caleb Chukwuemeka chose to leave for Villa in 2020 but now finds himself playing abroadplaceholder image
Caleb Chukwuemeka chose to leave for Villa in 2020 but now finds himself playing abroad

Cobblers academy products that didn't make it at Sixfields - where are they now?

By James Heneghan
Published 21st May 2025, 14:54 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 15:11 BST
A number of young players have emerged through the Cobblers youth system in recent seasons but struggled to break into the first-team before leaving Sixfields.

The likes of Morgan Roberts, Caleb Chukwuemeka and Scott Pollock all moved on after bright but brief appearances for the senior team. But where do they, and all the others, find themselves now?

Career path since leaving Cobblers: Banbury United > Swindon Town > Aldershot Town (loan) > Brackley Town. Aged 24, Roberts has been at Brackley for two years, scoring 16 goals in 54 league games. He played 44 times in 2024/25 as Saints won promotion to the National League.

1. Morgan Roberts

Career path since leaving Cobblers: Banbury United > Swindon Town > Aldershot Town (loan) > Brackley Town. Aged 24, Roberts has been at Brackley for two years, scoring 16 goals in 54 league games. He played 44 times in 2024/25 as Saints won promotion to the National League. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Age: 23. Career path since leaving Cobblers: Aston Villa > Livingston (loan) > Crawley (loan) > Tabor Sežana (Slovenia) > AC Bellinzona (Switzerland). Chukwuemeka has scored 1 goal in 10 games in the Swiss second tier this season

2. Caleb Chukwuemeka

Age: 23. Career path since leaving Cobblers: Aston Villa > Livingston (loan) > Crawley (loan) > Tabor Sežana (Slovenia) > AC Bellinzona (Switzerland). Chukwuemeka has scored 1 goal in 10 games in the Swiss second tier this season Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Age: 26. Career path since leaving Cobblers: St Albans City > Havant & Waterlooville > Oxford City > Banbury United (loan) > Hemel Hempstead > Hampton & Richmond Borough (loan). Played 6 times for Hampton in 2025 before returning to Hemel at the end of the season.

3. Joe Iaciofano

Age: 26. Career path since leaving Cobblers: St Albans City > Havant & Waterlooville > Oxford City > Banbury United (loan) > Hemel Hempstead > Hampton & Richmond Borough (loan). Played 6 times for Hampton in 2025 before returning to Hemel at the end of the season. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Age: 23. Career path since leaving Cobblers: Cardiff U23s > St Ives Town > Nuneaton > Sutton Coldfield (loan) > Hereford > Rushall Olympic. Shaun's younger brother played six times in the National League North in 2024/25

4. Camron McWilliams

Age: 23. Career path since leaving Cobblers: Cardiff U23s > St Ives Town > Nuneaton > Sutton Coldfield (loan) > Hereford > Rushall Olympic. Shaun's younger brother played six times in the National League North in 2024/25 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SixfieldsCobblersMorgan RobertsCaleb ChukwuemekaScott Pollock
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice