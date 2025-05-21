Cobblers academy products that didn't make it at Sixfields - where are they now?

The likes of Morgan Roberts, Caleb Chukwuemeka and Scott Pollock all moved on after bright but brief appearances for the senior team. But where do they, and all the others, find themselves now?
1. Morgan Roberts
Career path since leaving Cobblers: Banbury United > Swindon Town > Aldershot Town (loan) > Brackley Town. Aged 24, Roberts has been at Brackley for two years, scoring 16 goals in 54 league games. He played 44 times in 2024/25 as Saints won promotion to the National League. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Caleb Chukwuemeka
Age: 23. Career path since leaving Cobblers: Aston Villa > Livingston (loan) > Crawley (loan) > Tabor Sežana (Slovenia) > AC Bellinzona (Switzerland). Chukwuemeka has scored 1 goal in 10 games in the Swiss second tier this season Photo: Pete Norton
3. Joe Iaciofano
Age: 26. Career path since leaving Cobblers: St Albans City > Havant & Waterlooville > Oxford City > Banbury United (loan) > Hemel Hempstead > Hampton & Richmond Borough (loan). Played 6 times for Hampton in 2025 before returning to Hemel at the end of the season. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Camron McWilliams
Age: 23. Career path since leaving Cobblers: Cardiff U23s > St Ives Town > Nuneaton > Sutton Coldfield (loan) > Hereford > Rushall Olympic. Shaun's younger brother played six times in the National League North in 2024/25 Photo: Pete Norton