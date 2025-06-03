Cobblers academy product retained by new manager at non-league club

Ethan Johnston

Cobblers academy graduate Ethan Johnston will spend another season at AFC Rushden & Diamonds after he was retained by new manager Elliot Sandy.

The 22-year-old came through Northampton’s academy and played one senior game for the club before his departure in 2021. He had spells at Kettering, St Ives Town and Banbury before joining Diamonds in 2023.

The club confirmed: “No introduction needed for Ethan! A Rushden born striker who knows where to find the net and is a master of memorable moments! Ethan is back to create more memories as a Diamond!”