Cobblers academy product recalled to England squad for double-header
It’s the 29-year-old’s first call up since he moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli from Brentford last summer. Toney, who made his senior debut for Northampton against Bradford in 2012, has six England caps so far. He also played for Newcastle, Peterborough, Shrewsbury and Scunthorpe before moving to Saudi Arabia, where he’s scored 28 goals in 42 appearances for Al-Ahli this season
Asked about Toney's selection, Tuchel said: "He deserves to be with us and I am convinced because he scored over 20 goals for his team this season. He won a major title with the Asian Champions League, he had a big contribution with goals and assists.
"I said last time [in March] that I would try to put a visit in my schedule [to Saudi Arabia] which I didn't make, so I thought bring him [Toney] over and let him travel with us."
England face Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on June 7th and then play Senegal at the City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest, for a friendly on June 10th.
FULL ENGLAND SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Burnley)
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, on loan from Manchester City)
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)
Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).
