Cobblers academy graduate signs new deal with non-league club after being named in team of the season
Roberts, now 24, joined Northampton’s academy aged nine and played 18 games for the first-team before spells with Banbury and Swindon, but it’s at Brackley where he’s flourished. He played an integral part in the Saints side that won the National League North this season.
Brackley boss Gavin Cowan said: "From where Morgan started with us to now is a reflection on his commitment and belief in what we do. We have ironed out his creases and he is now an integral part of what we do with a big challenge ahead of him to prove himself at the next level.”
Both Roberts and Saints team-mate George Carline made the Team of the Season, which is decided on by all member clubs.
National League North Team Of The Season
Ross Fitzsimons (Scunthorpe United)
George Carline (Brackley Town)
Mark Ellis (Chorley)
Harrison Burke (Chester)
Adam Blakeman (Chorley)
Declan Weeks (Chester)
Morgan Roberts (Brackley Town)
Luke Brennan (Buxton)
Ashley Hemmings (Kidderminster Harriers)
Paul Blackett (South Shields)
Callum Roberts (Scunthorpe United)
