Cobblers' 125th anniversary shirt now live!
Special kit to be worn against Tranmere next month
Cobblers' 125th anniversary shirt has been officially launched and is now available for supporters to purchase.
The chocolate and blue shirt will be worn for the club's 125th birthday game against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, March 5.
It will also be next season’s third kit and has been especially embroidered with the names of season ticket holders who kindly donated their credit or refund due from the COVID-impacted 2020/21 season.
The shirt retails at £45 for adults and £40 for juniors and can be purchased now as an online exclusive via ntfcstore.com or will be available for purchase from the club store from 9am on Saturday. The store is open 9am-1pm on Saturday.