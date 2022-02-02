Cobblers' 125th anniversary shirt now live!

Cobblers' 125th anniversary shirt.

Cobblers' 125th anniversary shirt has been officially launched and is now available for supporters to purchase.

The chocolate and blue shirt will be worn for the club's 125th birthday game against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, March 5.

It will also be next season’s third kit and has been especially embroidered with the names of season ticket holders who kindly donated their credit or refund due from the COVID-impacted 2020/21 season.

Fraser Horsfall models the shirt.