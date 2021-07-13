LiveCobblers 1 West Ham United 2: As it happened as Town slip to narrow loss in pre-season friendly

Cobblers continue their pre-season campaign with a second friendly at home to West Ham United this evening (7pm).

By James Heneghan
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 8:50 pm
We'll have updates from Sixfields here...

Cobblers v West Ham United LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 20:47

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 20:47

Full-time

FT: Northampton 1-2 West Ham. Excellent and promising run-out for the Cobblers that, despite the result. Town much the better side after half-time but couldn't quite force an equaliser. Had their chances to do so.

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 20:37

79: Horsfall glances a header just wide. Cobblers have been much the better team this half.

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 20:29

72: One trialist for another as Debayo is withdrawn for Camron mcWilliams.

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 20:27

71: More terrific link play. Cobblers forwards combining up really nicely. Pollock to Chukwuemeka to Connolly to Lewis, who brings another low stop from Trott

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 20:25

68: Excellent play by Pollock. He looks really sharp. Great touch to get past his defender before forcing a decent save from Trott.

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 20:20

61: More changes. Pollock, Cross, Flanagan and Chukwuemeka all on, four academy graduates. Not much to shout about this half so far.

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 20:14

58: Gorgeous first touch from Dylan Connolly to bring down a high ball. Does well then to tee up Ashley-Seal who tries to drive into the box but he's crowded out.

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 20:04

45: Back underway. Cobblers second-half XI: Maxted, McGowan, Horsfall, Guthrie, Debayo, McWilliams, Lewis, Connolly, Pinnock, Ashley-Seal, Rose

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 20:04

Right, here come all the changes. Maxted, McGowan, Lewis, McWilliams, Horsfall and Connolly have all come on.

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 19:46

Half-time

HT: Cobblers 1-2 West Ham. Hammers dominant for the most part but Hoskins’ goal has got Town back in it at the break.

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 19:39

40: Visitors absolutely bossing possession at the moment, pulling Cobblers side-to-side, almost toying with them. Certainly the test Jon Brady would have wanted. Remains 1-2.

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 19:34

34: West Ham have responded well to being pegged back and they probably should have restored their two-goal lead but Holland blazed well over when well-placed.

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 19:31

30: GOAL COBBLERS! Sam Hoskins scored it, but a lot of the credit belongs to Ashley-Seal for having the awareness to pick him out. Pinnock had the original shot which Trott only half saved. 1-2!

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 19:27

27: West Ham showing touches of their Premier League class here, Bowen in particular is enjoying himself. Visitors very comfortable and close to a third with Appiah-Forson denied by Roberts.

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 19:22

20: Better from the Cobblers. Ball drops to Flores in midfield, he comes forward before Rose’s shot flies wide.

